ajc logo
X

Lukaku marks Chelsea return with goal, Kane back for Spurs

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku reacts after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Caption
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku reacts after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Credit: Ian Walton

National & World News
By STEVE DOUGLAS, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Superstar strikers Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have been back in action in the Premier League after some time away

Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane, two of the world's best strikers, were back in action in the Premier League on Sunday after some time away.

Lukaku made the better impression.

Making the first appearance of his second spell at Chelsea, the Belgium international marked his return to England's top division after a two-year absence by scoring one goal and playing a part in the other in a 2-0 win at Arsenal.

Kane, the Tottenham striker heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, hadn't been seen in the Premier League since the final day of last season, having returned late for preseason training amid growing intrigue over his future.

The England captain entered as a 71st-minute substitute against Wolverhampton — to applause from Spurs fans despite his apparent desire to join City — and wasted a one-on-one opportunity before his team sealed a 1-0 win at Molineux.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham have opened the season with two straight victories. Manchester United couldn't quite join them.

Mason Greenwood's second-half goal earned United a point from a 1-1 draw at Southampton. Paul Pogba set up the goal with his fifth assist already this season, having set up four in United's 5-1 win over Leeds on the opening weekend.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Pablo Mari during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Caption
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Pablo Mari during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Credit: Ian Walton

Tottenham's Harry Kane walks off the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Caption
Tottenham's Harry Kane walks off the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: Rui Vieira

Credit: Rui Vieira

Tottenham's Harry Kane has a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Caption
Tottenham's Harry Kane has a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: Rui Vieira

Credit: Rui Vieira

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, second left, scores his side's first goal of the game against Southampton, during their English Premier League soccer match at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday Aug. 22, 2021. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Caption
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, second left, scores his side's first goal of the game against Southampton, during their English Premier League soccer match at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday Aug. 22, 2021. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Credit: Andrew Matthews

Credit: Andrew Matthews

In Other News
1
Nordqvist wins Women's British Open for 3rd major title
2
At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing
3
Pandemic fiction: Fall books include stories of the virus
4
Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island
5
What's worse: Wind or rain? What to know as Henri swoops in
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top