Luka Doncic donates entire cost of restoring vandalized Kobe Bryant mural in downtown Los Angeles

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Luka Doncic has stepped up to pay the entire expected cost of restoring a vandalized mural depicting Kobe and Gigi Bryant in downtown Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Lakers' new guard made a $5,000 donation Tuesday to cover the entire goal of a GoFundMe page created by artist Louie Palsino. He wants to restore the mural, titled “Mambas Forever,” at 14th and Main streets.
“It was always important to give back to the community,” Doncic said after practice at the Lakers' training complex. “They gave me so much, so I just want to give back.”
The Slovenian superstar joined the Lakers less than three months ago in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks. He teamed with LeBron James to lead the Lakers to the Pacific Division title and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, but Los Angeles is on the brink of elimination Wednesday night when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit for Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead.
Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five championships and becoming the top scorer in franchise history. After Kobe and Gigi Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, hundreds of murals and public art projects honoring them sprung up around Southern California.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC
After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today
The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.
A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions
Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.
Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college
Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.