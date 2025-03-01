Nation & World News
Luis scores 21 as No. 7 St. John's beats Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch first Big East title since 1985

RJ Luis Jr. scored 21 points and No. 7 St. John’s beat Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch its first outright regular-season Big East title since 1985 on Saturday
St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) grabs a rebound against Seton Hall forward Scotty Middleton (7) and center Emmanuel Okorafor (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) grabs a rebound against Seton Hall forward Scotty Middleton (7) and center Emmanuel Okorafor (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
By LARRY FLEISHER – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Luis Jr. scored 21 points and No. 7 St. John’s beat Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch its first outright regular-season Big East title since 1985 on Saturday.

The Red Storm (26-4, 17-2) improved to 18-0 at home as they played in front of their third straight sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden and with coach Rick Pitino sporting a white suit for the second straight season.

St. John’s moved the game to MSG after it was initially scheduled to be played on campus but opted not to cut down the nets to celebrate. After finishing off the win, a montage of highlights played while the team was presented with the trophy for clinching the title as confetti was rained and Pitino gave a brief speech thanking the fans and said: “We're just getting started.”

Zuby Ejiofor added 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Red Storm shot 43.4% and struggled until the final minutes.

Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 18 for Seton Hall (7-22, 2-16), which is concluding its worst season since 1982-83. Isaiah Coleman added 15 for the Pirates.

Takeaways

Seton Hall: The Pirates have been competitive of late and lost for the third straight game by 10 points or fewer.

St. John's: Free-throw shooting has been troublesome at times for St. John’s and the Red Storm shot 63.6%.

Key moment

After struggling through most of the first half and taking a four-point lead, St. John’s allowed Seton Hall to get within one point six times before gradually taking control. Luis converted a monstrous one-handed dunk off a Seton Hall turnover for a 59-52 lead with 6:43 left.

Key stat

The Red Storm entered averaging 11 turnovers and finished with 16.

Up next

Seton Hall hosts Creighton on Tuesday. St. John’s visits Marquette on March 8.

__

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall , Saturday, March 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Seton Hall guard Garwey Dual (33) drives upcourt against St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) and guard Simeon Wilcher (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Seton Hall guard Garwey Dual (33) drives upcourt against St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Seton Hall center Emmanuel Okorafor (23) dunks against St. John's guard RJ Luis Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. John's guard Deivon Smith (5) shoots the ball in front of Butler forward Boden Kapke (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

Credit: AP

