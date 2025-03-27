Luigi Mangione may get a laptop in jail to work on his defense in CEO murder case

Messages seeking comment were sent to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Carro's order came after he met virtually with prosecutors and Mangione's lawyers Thursday morning. The Associated Press unsuccessfully requested that the discussion be moved to open court.

Court spokesperson Al Baker said judges sometimes hold “off-the-record virtual or in-person conferences” with both sides' lawyers to discuss scheduling, evidence-gathering “and other related matters.”

Mangione was not at Thursday's conference, Baker said.

Mangione's lawyers asked Monday that he get a laptop to view a vast amount of documents, video and other items that prosecutors have gathered and turned over to the defense so far.

Mangione's attorneys said the material is so voluminous that he can't reasonably view it on the lockup's shared computers for inmates, nor go over it all during visiting hours with his attorneys, so he needs a dedicated laptop to scrutinize the material and help prepare his defense.

The Manhattan district attorney's office, which is prosecuting the rare murder-as-an-act-of-terrorism case, objected to the laptop request. Prosecutors argued, among other things, that his lawyers could show him the key parts.

During the back-and-forth over the laptop, prosecutors disclosed that someone slipped a handwritten, heart-shaped note of encouragement into socks that were intended for Mangione to wear to court last month. A court officer intercepted the message before the footgear got to Mangione.

His lawyers said they were unaware of the note when they brought him the clothes.

It’s not clear who wrote the note or hid it in the socks.