Lufthansa to try out pre-flight corona tests on routes to US

The airline said Thursday it was working with partners in the pharmaceutical industry to obtain an accurate test that could provide results within 15 minutes for 10 euros ($12). The tests on some routes to the U.S. are to begin in October and the practice will depend on government approval.

The company said the routes to the U.S. had not been decided yet. “We are in contact with various airports in North America,” the company said in a statement. One option is to make the tests a requirement for everyone boarding that flight.