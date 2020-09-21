Lufthansa pulls more big jets, issues gloomy outlook

The company said Monday it would have to drop more than the already announced 22,000 full-time positions, without saying how many more. The airline will also pull its remaining eight Airbus A380 jets out of service and put them in long-term storage, along with 10 four-engine A340-600 aircraft.

Overall, it said that a modest rebound in air travel had petered out after the end of the summer vacation travel season. It expects to offer only 20-30% of its normal capacity in the last three months of the year, compared with the same period in pre-virus 2019.