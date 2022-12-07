Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz grant holiday wishes with new shoes

“We are thrilled to partner with Shoes That Fit and to have donated sneakers to students across the country — this is a tangible step to ensure children arrive at school with confidence -- prepared to learn, play and succeed,” Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of MBUSA said in a statement.

The excitement and joy for hundreds of new shoes isn’t just from the students — it also has a lasting impact on their educators, as well.

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Lisa Herring, said that this was the chance to “give them an opportunity to have great confidence as they walk in confidence through new shoes that have been provided for them.”

Miles Principal, Thalise Perry, said Wednesday's surprise was important to the children's overall education.

“So when they feel good about themselves, they look good that they will perform high inside of our classroom. So many of our students each day, we look to make sure that we can provide support for them, support for their families. And this is one key way of doing just that,” Perry said.

Credit: Sharon Johnson Credit: Sharon Johnson

