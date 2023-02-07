X
Dark Mode Toggle

Lucky player in Washington wins $747 million Powerball prize

National & World News
Updated 49 minutes ago
Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.

Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and was worth $754.6 million.

The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.

Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes, Powerball said.

The lottery game's website shows the jackpot for the next drawing on Thursday has dropped to $20 million.

Monday night's win was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022. That winless streak allowed the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

Higher interest rates have allowed annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots, when rates were lower. Most winners prefer the immediate cash prize.

The game's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes drawing more players. That strategy certainly has worked recently, as someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize in January and a California player hit a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November. No one has claimed either of those prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Pizzello

The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know7h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Georgia Senate leaders call for probe of Duncan Euro trip funding
7h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother charged with DUI after Bartow crash kills 5-year-old son, injures toddler
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Three Georgia Tech players decide to finish playing careers
16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Three Georgia Tech players decide to finish playing careers
16h ago

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

Cops: Gang member sought in drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

UK energy company BP's profits double to $27.7 billion
5m ago
Japan's SoftBank logs $5.9B loss as tech investments tumble
6m ago
UK energy company BP's profits double to $27.7 billion
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Khalil Hamra

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
3h ago
Photos: Scenes from Atlanta police training center Feb. 6, 2023
16h ago
Atlanta CBS affiliate interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top