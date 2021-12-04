ajc logo
X

Luchi Gonzalez hired as US assistant, switching with Estévez

National & World News
1 hour ago
Luchi Gonzalez was hired as Gregg Berhalter’s assistant coach with the U.S. men's national soccer team, switching places with Nico Estévez

CHICAGO (AP) — Luchi Gonzalez was hired Saturday as Gregg Berhalter's assistant coach with the U.S. men's national soccer team, switching places with Nico Estévez.

Gonzalez, 41, became coach of Major League Soccer's Dallas team on Dec. 16, 2018, and was fired this past Sept. 19 after the team had six wins, 11 losses and nine draws in the league this season.

Estévez, who had been Berhalter's assistant since 2019, was hired as Dallas' head coach on Thursday.

Gonzalez joined the Dallas' academy in 2012 as under-18 coach and spent three years as academy director before he was promoted to first-team coach.

A dual citizen of the U.S. and Peru, he was on the American team at the 1997 Under-17 World Championship. Gonzalez played for Southern Methodist and won the 2001 Hermann Trophy as college soccer player of the year.

He played professionally for San Jose (2002), Sweden's Bodens (2003), Peru's Sporting Cristal (2004), Colorado (2005-06), second-tier Miami (2007) and second-tier Minnesota (2008).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Panthers find ways to rally again, top Blues 4-3 in shootout
15m ago
Baylor holds on for Big 12 title, knocks Okla St out of CFP
17m ago
Kilde captures World Cup downhill for 2nd straight win
35m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top