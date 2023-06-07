X

Lucas Giolito working on no-hitter against Yankees through six innings

2 hours ago
Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the New York Yankees.

Giolito has struck out seven, walked three and thrown 100 pitches Tuesday night.

The right-hander is trying for his second career no-hitter. He threw one against the Pittsburgh Pirates in front of an empty stadium in Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season on Aug. 25, 2020.

The White Sox have thrown 20 no-hitters in franchise history. The last was by Carlos Rodón on April 14, 2021, at home against Cleveland.

New York has been no-hit eight times. The most recent was last season on June 25 at home by the Houston trio of Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly.

The White Sox hold a 3-0 lead on a solo homer and a two-run shot by catcher Seby Zavala in consecutive at-bats.

