Lt. Col. Vindman writing memoir, 'Here, Right Matters'

Harper announced Monday that Vindman's “Here, Right Matters: An American Story" will come out in the spring. The publisher is calling it a “powerful and dramatic memoir” that spans from his family's emigration from the Soviet Union to the United States to his “moment of truth” in taking on a sitting president. Vindman said in a statement Monday that he hoped his book would inspire readers.

“My family and I have had an extraordinary outpouring of support from people around the globe. My hope is to offer my story as an affirmation that the American dream is alive and worth continuing to fight for," he said.