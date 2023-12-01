LSU's Angel Reese goes right back to a starting role upon return from 4-game absence

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU forward Angel Reese went straight back to the Tigers' starting lineup upon her return from a four-game absence.

Reese, whose two-week departure from the team stemmed from unspecified "locker room issues" that coach Kim Mulkey has declined to divulge, rejoined her teammates at practice this week as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepared to host No. 9 Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

Before the game, it was almost as if Reese had never left. She was presented with a commemorative basketball during a pregame ceremony recognizing her 1,000th career rebound earlier this season.