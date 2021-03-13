LSU upsets No. 8 Arkansas 78-71 to reach SEC tourney final

The Razorbacks came in leading the SEC averaging 82.8 points a game. Yet they couldn't knock down a shot for nearly 10 minutes in the second half, going without a basket between Smith's layup with 17:12 left and Smith's dunk with 7:24 remaining.

LSU took advantage after Arkansas guard Davonte Davis made a pair of free throws with 11:42 left tying it up at 52. The Tigers LSU reeled off 12 straight points to take the lead for good, and Gaines capped the spurt with a layup with 7:25 left.

Arkansas tried to rally, getting to 65-60, then Smith keyed a 9-2 spurt to make it 72-71 with 37 seconds left. LSU scored the final six points to finish off the victory.

LSU led 40-37 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers made sure to take advantage of their second chances, outscoring Arkansas 17-6 in that category despite being outrebounded 42-39.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks trailed at halftime for the sixth time since their SEC-winning streak started, and this was the fourth in the last five games. ... The Razorbacks were the SEC's fourth-best free throw shooting team in the regular season, but they went just 11-of-19 (57.9%) against LSU.

UP NEXT

Arkansas learns its NCAA Tournament seed and opening opponent Sunday.

LSU gets a third chance at Alabama after being swept by the Crimson Tide during the regular season.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Arkansas' Moses Moody (5) misses a shot against LSU in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Arkansas' Moses Moody, left, and LSU's Eric Gaines (25) fight for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Arkansas' Moses Moody, center, is defended by LSU's Ja'Vonte Smart (1) and Eric Gaines (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

LSU head coach Will Wade yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Arkansas' Ethan Henderson (24) reaches for a rebound with LSU's Darius Days (4) and Cameron Thomas (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

LSU's Eric Gaines, center, battles for the ball with Arkansas' Moses Moody (5) and Davonte Davis (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey