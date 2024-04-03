LSU star Angel Reese declares for WNBA draft via Vogue photo shoot, says 'I didn't want to be basic'

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Bayou Barbie is WNBA bound.

LSU star Angel Reese formally declared for the WNBA draft less than two days after the Tigers' season ended with a loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Reese made her announcement Wednesday via a photo shoot in Vogue, saying she was inspired by tennis great Serena Williams retiring in similar fashion in 2022. Reese acknowledged having made her decision to turn pro before March Madness began.

“Of course, I like to do everything big,” Reese told the magazine. “I didn’t want anything to be basic.”

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese added. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten (Southeastern Conference) Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

Reese likely will join Clark, the expected No. 1 pick by Indiana, as one of the top players drafted on April 15.

