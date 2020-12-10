LSU self-imposes bowl ban for current season amid NCAA probe

The bowl ban comes in addition to sanctions LSU already has self-imposed, including a reduction of four scholarships in each of the next two seasons. LSU also has banned NFL and former Tigers receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from formally participating in an LSU functions for for two years. Beckham was recorded on video handing out cash to LSU football players during on-field celebrations immediately after a 42-25 victory over Clemson in last season's national championship game in the Superdome.

“We regret the impact that this decision has on our current student-athletes, but we make it in the best interest of the football program and university,” the athletic department statement said. "LSU will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and IARP throughout the enforcement process.”

