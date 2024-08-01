LSU reinstates cornerback Javien Toviano as his video voyeurism case progresses

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) — LSU projected starting cornerback Javien Toviano has been reinstated to the football program while he navigates legal issues stemming from his arrest on charges of video voyeurism.

Toviano was present at the Tigers' opening practice on Thursday for the upcoming season, after which coach Brian Kelly provided an update on the defensive back from Arlington, Texas.

“He's back in football activities and we'll kind of get him going again, back in the mix,” Kelly said. “Obviously, he's going to be a competitive player for us. He played for us last year and we'll get him going as he works through his legal matters.”