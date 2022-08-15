ajc logo
X

LSU QB Brennan ends college career before 6th season

FILE - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan passes in the second half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 26, 2020. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. Brennan, who announced his decision on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan passes in the second half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 26, 2020. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. Brennan, who announced his decision on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

National & World News
Updated 10 minutes ago
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers.

The 23-year-old Brennan, who announced his decision on Monday, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. He was named the starter in 2020, only to have that season cut short by an abdominal injury after three starts in which he passed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Brennan then missed all of last season because of a non-football arm injury that occurred during a fishing outing at the end of August camp.

"Over the last five years, I have given all of my body, heart and soul to LSU football," Brennan said in a statement posted on social media. "I am forever grateful for every opportunity I have been given, every obstacle I've overcome and every second I've been a Tiger.

“However,” Brennan added, “it is time for me to start a new chapter in my life.”

The former prized recruit out of St. Stanislaus High School in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, briefly entered the transfer portal last offseason before deciding to return to LSU in hopes of competing for a starting job once more. However, he fell out of the early running for that spot in recent days, behind redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and Arizona State transfer Jaden Daniels.

“Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here," first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles has always embodied the traits required to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we have full confidence those traits will help him succeed at every step in his journey as he moves forward.”

Brennan appeared in 20 career games for LSU, passing for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns. He appeared in eight games as Joe Burrow's backup during the Tigers' 2019 national championship season, when they went 15-0 — the winningest campaign in the 128-year history of the program.

He graduated from LSU with a degree in sports administration in May 2021.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan talks to reporters at the Manning Passing Academy on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux, La. Friday, June 24, 2022. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. Brennan, who announced his decision on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

Credit: Manning Passing Academy

FILE - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan talks to reporters at the Manning Passing Academy on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux, La. Friday, June 24, 2022. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. Brennan, who announced his decision on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

Credit: Manning Passing Academy

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan talks to reporters at the Manning Passing Academy on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux, La. Friday, June 24, 2022. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. Brennan, who announced his decision on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

Credit: Manning Passing Academy

Credit: Manning Passing Academy

Combined ShapeCaption
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) passes during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) passes during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) passes during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) hands off to running back Armoni Goodwin during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) hands off to running back Armoni Goodwin during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) hands off to running back Armoni Goodwin during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14) hands off to running back Noah Cain during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14) hands off to running back Noah Cain during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14) hands off to running back Noah Cain during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Editors' Picks
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome5h ago
College Football Playoff title game returning to Atlanta
5h ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
1h ago
Falcons’ Ade Ogundeji bulked up to chase around QBs
2h ago
Falcons’ Ade Ogundeji bulked up to chase around QBs
2h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s seventh practice
51m ago
The Latest
Pete Carril, old-school Princeton coaching maestro, dies
11m ago
Kraft Heinz recalling contaminated Capri Sun juice pouches
13m ago
Hollywood, soccer stars appeal for more Ukraine donations
22m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top