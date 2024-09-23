LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.'s season is ended by a knee injury, coach confirms

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU's top linebacker, Harold Perkins Jr., has an anterior cruciate ligament tear that will end what was expected to be his final season with the Tigers before entering the NFL draft, LSU coach Brian Kelly said Monday.

“Certainly an injury that we feel terrible about, especially for Harold and the work that he’s done,” Kelly said. “We’ll have somebody else step up. ... These are difficult, but we've got really good players that can come in.”

The injury to Perkins' right knee occurred when the preseason AP All-America selection was making a tackle in the fourth quarter of 14th-ranked LSU's 34-17 victory over UCLA.