LSU coach Brian Kelly screams at one player and gets yelled at by another in loss at Florida

“This is a simple exercise of do you want to fight or not?” Kelly said after hs team's latest loss. “Do you want to fight and take responsibility as coaches and players that we’re not playing well and we’re struggling right now? …

“There’s a rough spot here that we have to fight through, and we have to do it together.”

Kelly appeared to get into it with receiver Chris Hilton in the first half. Kelly got in Hilton’s face after a play, and online lip readers suggested Kelly eventually called Hilton “uncoachable.”

Late in the third quarter, cameras captured receiver Kyren Lacy yelling at Kelly on the sideline after an empty possession.

In the clip, Lacy could be seen letting Kelly have it. The coach's eyes widened as he seemingly realized what was happening. The ABC camera quickly cut away from the interaction.

LSU lost to Florida for the first time since 2018. This one came despite running 92 plays and having the ball for more than 41 minutes.

“We’re going to put guys on the field that are going to fight and do everything they can do to correct where we are right now and that is struggling with consistent execution,” Kelly said. “I think we’ve seen it enough to know we have to be better at as coaches and players.”

Kelly's streak of 10-win seasons will end at seven. Kelly won double-digit games in each of his last four years at Notre Dame and extended it with consecutive 10-win seasons in Baton Rouge.

But losing three in a row to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida make it impossible to get past nine.

