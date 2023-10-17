LSU All-American Angel Reese signs endorsement deal with Reebok

BreakingNews
LSU All-American Angel Reese has a new endorsement deal with a major shoe and athletic apparel company.

Reebok announced Tuesday that it has signed the Tigers' star forward as a partner as she prepares to begin her first season since leading LSU to a naitonal title last spring.

In an interview published on the company's website, Reese said former LSU and NBA player Shaquille O'Neal, who recently became Reebok's president of basketball, was influential in bringing the deal together.

“Now that he’s just been announced as their President of Basketball, that is inspirational to me, just being able to see an athlete or former athlete shift from not just being an athlete, but being the president of the brand is something that’s important,” Reese said. “I would love to do that one day.”

Terms of the agreement were not released. Reese is the first athlete signed by O'Neal in his new role at Reebok.

“There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese,” O'Neal said.

As part of the deal, Reese is highlighting her favorite Reebok styles of shoes and athletic apparel. ___

