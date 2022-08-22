ajc logo
X

Loyola's Sister Jean turns 103, has train stop named for her

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt speaks to reporters, during her 103rd birthday celebration at Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza next to the Loyola Red Line station in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt speaks to reporters, during her 103rd birthday celebration at Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza next to the Loyola Red Line station in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt got some Chicago hardware with her name on it for her 103rd birthday

CHICAGO (AP) — Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt got some Chicago hardware with her name on it for her 103rd birthday.

School, city and state leaders celebrated Sunday with the Catholic nun who became something of a folk hero as chaplain for the Loyola men's basketball team that reached the NCAA Final Four in 2018.

A highlight was the renaming in her honor of the Chicago train station plaza at the Loyola campus. Students and visitors will pass by a large sign marking it as “Home of the World Famous Sister Jean!”

Loyola officials praised Sister Jean, who was dressed in school colors of maroon and gold, as a mentor to generations of students.

When asked what she’s looking forward to in the upcoming school year, Sister Jean’s answer was simple: “Just being with the students. I just love being at Loyola.”

She called the plaza dedication “very special” and gave her secrets to longevity: “I eat well. I pray well — I hope I pray well — and I sleep well.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt waves to Loyola students, faculty, alumni and reporters, during her 103rd birthday celebration at Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza next to the Loyola Red Line station in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt waves to Loyola students, faculty, alumni and reporters, during her 103rd birthday celebration at Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza next to the Loyola Red Line station in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Combined ShapeCaption
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt waves to Loyola students, faculty, alumni and reporters, during her 103rd birthday celebration at Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza next to the Loyola Red Line station in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Combined ShapeCaption
Sister Jean sits in front of the newly renamed Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza which sits next to the Loyola Red Line station, during Sister Jean's 103rd birthday celebration in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Sister Jean sits in front of the newly renamed Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza which sits next to the Loyola Red Line station, during Sister Jean's 103rd birthday celebration in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Combined ShapeCaption
Sister Jean sits in front of the newly renamed Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza which sits next to the Loyola Red Line station, during Sister Jean's 103rd birthday celebration in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Combined ShapeCaption
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt speaks to reporters, during her 103rd birthday celebration at Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza next to the Loyola Red Line station in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt speaks to reporters, during her 103rd birthday celebration at Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza next to the Loyola Red Line station in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Combined ShapeCaption
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt speaks to reporters, during her 103rd birthday celebration at Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza next to the Loyola Red Line station in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Editors' Picks
2022 AJC Super 11 weekly update2h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: What should the Braves do with Marcell Ozuna?
1h ago
Atlanta United declines to comment on officiating against Columbus
5h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
18h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
18h ago
Georgia Bulldogs eager to see what Arik Gilbert can do
5h ago
The Latest
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death
4m ago
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
8m ago
Divers find body in search for missing California teen girl
11m ago
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
18h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top