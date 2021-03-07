Loyola Chicago gets MVC crown over Drake, 7th NCAA berth

Clemons hit a 3-pointer midway through the second half to push the lead to a 53-37.

Both teams recorded 10-0 runs in the first half.

Loyola Chicago, which hit 10 of 24 shots (63%) in the opening half, won its three tournament games by a total of 50 points.

Drake won its first 18 games of the season. It was playing without regulars Roman Penn and Shanquan Hemphill, who suffered leg injuries in February.

FATHER OF ARCH MADNESS

Doug Elgin, MVC commissioner for the past 33 years, will step down in June. Elgin moved the tournament to St. Louis in 1991 and is given credit for coining the term Arch Madness. He is the longest-tenured commissioner in the 114-year history of the league.

ALL IN

The MVC is the only league in the nation that was able to complete every regular-season conference game. All 10 teams played 18 games each.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola Chicago: Heading to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time and first since 2018 team reached final four.

Drake: Hoping for NCAA at-large berth but will need help. Likely headed to the NIT. The Ramblers have won 69 games over the last three seasons, tying for the most in a three-game stretch in program history.

UP NEXT

Chicago Loyola: Will be making its second NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 31 years.

Drake: Awaits a postseason invitation.

___

Loyola of Chicago's Cameron Krutwig, right, looks to pass as Drake's Darnell Brodie defends during the first half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Loyola of Chicago's Braden Norris, right, and Drake's Joseph Yesufu dive after a loose ball during the second half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Loyola of Chicago's Keith Clemons (5) celebrates during the first half of the championship game against Drake in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Drake's D.J. Wilkins (0) shoots over Loyola of Chicago's Tate Hall during the first half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson