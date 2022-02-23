Lowe's posts strong Q4 results on strong housing market

Lowe's, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, said that it earned $1.21 billion, or $1.78 per share, for the quarter ended Jan. 28. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $21.34 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.82 billion.

Sales at its established stores rose 5.1%. Sales from “Pro" customers, which encompass contractors and specialty tradesmen, increased 23%.

Lowe’s now expects full-year earnings to be $13.10 to $13.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $97 billion to $99 billion.

Analysts are expecting earnings per share of $12.93 on sales of $97.26 billion for the current year, according to FactSet.

Shares rose more than 3%, or $7.66, to $222.25 in premarket trading.

AP Business Writer Michelle Chapman contributed to this report.