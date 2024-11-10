Low-ranked Waring wins Abu Dhabi Championship for the biggest victory of his career

He finished two shots clear of countryman Tyrrell Hatton — who had eight birdies in his 64 — and three clear of Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen (66), Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (64) and Englishman Matt Wallace (63) in a tie for third.

It was only his second DP World Tour title on his 332nd appearance and six years after his first at the Nordea Masters.

Waring's 19-under score after two rounds at Abu Dhabi's Yas Links was the lowest 36-hole score to par in European tour history.

Now he faces the prospect of playing as a dual member on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

“I was quite happy living in Dubai to be honest with you," he said. "It’s going to be a long way to travel, a long commute over to America. But I’m looking forward to that. It’s a new challenge. Absolutely made up.”

Sunday's triumph also sealed him a place at The Open next year.

