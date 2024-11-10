Nation & World News
Low-ranked Waring wins Abu Dhabi Championship for the biggest victory of his career

Paul Waring of England plays his second shot on the 1st hole in the final round of Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Paul Waring of England plays his second shot on the 1st hole in the final round of Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (AP)
1 hour ago

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Paul Waring carded a 6-under 66 to win the Abu Dhabi Championship for the biggest victory of his career on Sunday.

The 229th-ranked Englishman was one stroke ahead overnight and finished on 24 under. He even surprised himself at how smoothly the fourth and final round went.

“It was quite an easy day really, wasn’t it? It just means so much," the 39-year-old Waring said. "To actually keep control of myself in the way that I did today I’m really proud of myself.”

He finished two shots clear of countryman Tyrrell Hatton — who had eight birdies in his 64 — and three clear of Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen (66), Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (64) and Englishman Matt Wallace (63) in a tie for third.

It was only his second DP World Tour title on his 332nd appearance and six years after his first at the Nordea Masters.

Waring's 19-under score after two rounds at Abu Dhabi's Yas Links was the lowest 36-hole score to par in European tour history.

Now he faces the prospect of playing as a dual member on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

“I was quite happy living in Dubai to be honest with you," he said. "It’s going to be a long way to travel, a long commute over to America. But I’m looking forward to that. It’s a new challenge. Absolutely made up.”

Sunday's triumph also sealed him a place at The Open next year.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Paul Waring of England lines up a putt on the 1st green in the final round of Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Paul Waring of England prepares to take a shot on 7th green in the final round of Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off at 8th hole in the final round of Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Tyrell Hatton of England tees off at 8th hole in the final round of Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

