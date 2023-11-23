Love ties career high with 3 TD passes, leads Packers to 29-22 win over NFC North-leading Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Love set the tone with a 53-yard pass to Christian Watson on the first snap and finished with a career-high-tying three touchdowns, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 29-22 win over the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The Packers (5-6) were in control of a game they never trailed, taking advantage of Jared Goff's career-high three fumbles — returning one for a score in the first quarter — and Dan Campbell's aggressiveness on fourth down.

The Lions (8-3) went for it five times on fourth down and only converted once on the final touchdown drive. One of the failed attempts was a decision to fake a punt with a run from their 23 in the third quarter down by nine points.