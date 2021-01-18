Louisville is No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 for 1st time

The Cardinals moved to the top spot on Monday, a day after previous No. 1 Stanford lost to Colorado. Louisville received 20 first-place votes from a 29-member national media panel. Its first game as No. 1 will be against Syracuse on Thursday.

North Carolina State came in second for the Wolfpack's best ranking since Dec. 31, 1990. The new top two teams were supposed to have faced off Sunday, but N.C. State had a positive COVID-19 test in the program and hasn't played a game since Jan. 3.