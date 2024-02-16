Louisiana State University running back charged with attempted second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State University football player was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted second-degree murder after a shooting last week that injured two people.

Treyvion Antwan Holly, a freshman running back, faces three charges — attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon on a public roadway, the Union Parish Sheriff said in a press release Thursday evening. Holly, 19, was booked at the Union Parish Detention Center, where he was held on a $512,000 bond.

The arrest stems from a shooting on Feb. 9. in Farmerville, a town in northern Louisiana. That night, around 10:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to an apartment complex for a reported shooting. Once there, deputies found two people with gunshot wounds. More information about the victims, their injuries or condition was not immediately available.