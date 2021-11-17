Louisiana gov will pardon Plessy v. Ferguson freedom rider

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he wants relatives of people on both sides of Plessy v. Ferguson, which allowed Jim Crow laws discriminating against Blacks, to be with him when he signs the pardon.

Keith Plessy, a descendant of one of Plessy’s cousins — Homer Plessy had no children — and Phoebe Ferguson, a great-great-granddaughter of Judge John Ferguson, created a foundation to advocate for civil rights education.