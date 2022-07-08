Louisiana can enforce near-total abortion ban after ruling

It was not immediately clear what effect the ruling would have on three clinics operating in the state. An attorney for the opponents of the law declined to comment.

"If they continue to operate, they do so under their own risk,” Landry said after the hearing.

About 60 protesters gathered outside the courthouse Friday waving signs that read, “Abortion is healthcare” and “Do you want women to die?” The demonstrators, who want to keep the state’s abortion clinics open, criticized Landry, who has been a staunch defender of efforts to outlaw abortion across the state.

Abortion advocates in numerous states file court challenges to individual state laws restricting the procedure. In Mississippi, home of the case that led to the Supreme Court decision, attorneys for the state's sole abortion clinic filed a petition on Thursday asking the state's highest court to temporarily block a new state law that bans most abortions. The attorneys made the request on the day the law took effect and two days after a Mississippi judge rejected the same request.

The story has been edited to clarify that Julien did not lift the order, per se, but said she had no authority to extend it after determining the case didn’t belong in her court.

Associated Press writer Rebecca Santana contributed to this report.

Operating room technician Nikki Jordan performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She tells each patient, "You have the right to ask me any question. You have the right to take a picture home with you. You have the right to heart the heartbeat." "Most take a glimpse (of the ultrasound) and hand it back." Nearly two weeks after the 1973 Roe vs Wade decision was overturned, the abortion clinic is still providing abortions. But the Hope Medical Group for Women faces a looming court case on Friday that could spell an end to that. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson) Credit: Ted Jackson

Abortion rights supporter Amanda Black, wears her cactus eyewear as she attempts to shout down anti-abortion supporters outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. On Tuesday, a chancery judge rejected a request by the clinic to temporarily block a state law banning most abortions. The clinic saw a limited number of patients on Thursday, but not for abortions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Anti-abortion supporters and their children, in the foreground, sing religious songs as abortion rights supporters wave their signs and shout to be heard above the singing, as they all stand outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Anti-abortion activists Coleman Boyd, left, and Gabriel Olivier, taunt abortion rights supporters, unseen, standing outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. The clinic was the only facility that performed abortions in the state. On Tuesday, a chancery judge rejected a request by the clinic to temporarily block a state law banning most abortions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Anti-abortion advocate John Busby, right, calls out to women entering the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic as a clinic escort attempts to shield the woman from view, in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Derenda Hancock, co-director of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic patient escorts, better known as the Pink House defenders, right, argues with anti-abortion advocate Boris Campos outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Anti-abortion advocate Boris Campos, left, and clinic escort Dale Gibson, right, give each other an "L" for loser, as they stand outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. The clinic was the only facility that performed abortions in the state. However, on Tuesday, a chancery judge rejected a request by the clinic to temporarily block a state law banning most abortions. Without other developments in the Mississippi lawsuit, the clinic ceased abortions the end of business Wednesday and the state law took effect Thursday. The clinic saw a limited number of patients on Thursday, but not for abortions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris looks on at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci