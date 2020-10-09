Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare with Hurricane Delta

The question was how powerful Delta would be by the time it makes landfall. In its latest update Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said Delta had continued to weaken and become a strong Category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph (175 kph). Earlier Friday, it had sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) .

Forecasters have said they expect the weakening trend to continue until Delta makes landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast, but they cautioned that it remained a dangerous storm.

Some residents were staying put, despite the danger. Ernest Jack remained in his Lake Charles house, one of those with a blue-tarped roof. He had gathered food, plenty of water and had covered his windows to protect against flying debris during Delta.

“I just didn’t want to leave. I stayed during Hurricane Laura, too. I just put it in the Lord’s hands,” Jack said, pointing skyward.

Delta, the latest in a recent flurry of rapidly intensifying Atlantic hurricanes that scientists largely blame on global warming, appeared destined to set records at landfall. It would be the 10th named storm to hit the continental United States this year, surpassing the number that hit in 1916, according to Colorado State University researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Delta would also be the first Greek-alphabet-named hurricane to hit the continental U.S. And as the fourth hurricane or tropical storm to hit Louisiana in a year, it would tie a 2002 record, Klotzbach said.

Concern wasn't limited to the Lake Charles and Cameron Parish areas, where Laura came ashore in late August. Further east, in Acadiana region towns like New Iberia and Abbeville, people took the storm seriously.

“You can always get another house, another car, but not another life,” said Hilton Stroder as he and his wife, Terry, boarded up their Abbeville home Thursday night with plans to head to their son's house further east.

This week marked the sixth time of the current season that Louisiana has been threatened by tropical storms or hurricanes. One, Tropical Storm Marco, fizzled as it hit the southeast Louisiana tip, and others veered elsewhere, but Tropical Storm Cristobal caused damage in southeast Louisiana in June.

Laura demolished much of the southwestern part of the state and caused more than 30 deaths after making landfall on Aug. 27 as a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 150 mph (240 kph).

Delta's storm surge was predicted to reach anywhere from 2 feet (0.61 meters) to as high as 11 feet (3.4 meters) along the Louisiana coast. Laura pushed a storm surge that reached 12 feet (4 meters), Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday.

New Orleans, to the east, was expected to escape Delta's worst impacts. But tropical storm-force winds were still likely in the city on Friday, and local officials said they were preparing for the possibility of tornadoes.

And in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency, as did his counterpart Edwards in Louisiana. Forecasters said southern Mississippi could see heavy rain and flash flooding.

__

Plaisance reported from New Iberia, Louisiana. Associated Press contributors include Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Gerald Herbert in Lake Charles, Louisiana; Kevin McGill in New Orleans; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; and Leah Willingham in Jackson, Mississippi.

Members of the Louisiana National Guard prepare beds in a shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is expected Friday evening. (NOAA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Markel Edwards and Keshontea Kenneday speak with each other in a shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbrt Credit: Gerald Herbrt

Roslyn Kennedy holds Malaka Kennedy, 1, in a shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Earnst Jack moves near his home that was hit by Hurricane Laura ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Earnst Jack moves through his home that was hit by Hurricane Laura ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

A building is boarded up with signs as residents prepare for Hurricane Delta on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Delta is expected to make landfall late Friday. (Chris Granger /The Advocate via AP) Credit: PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER Credit: PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER

Piles of debris from Hurricane Laura still line the streets of Lake Charles as residents prepare for Hurricane Delta on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Delta is expected to make landfall late Friday. (Chris Granger /The Advocate via AP) Credit: PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER Credit: PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER

Standing in front of his house covered in a blue tarp from Hurricane Laura damage, Joshua Espree, 30, plans on staying in Lake Charles, La., and helping his family as Hurricane Delta approaches the area on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Delta is expected to make landfall late Friday. (Chris Granger /The Advocate via AP) Credit: PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER Credit: PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER

An overturned 18-wheeler adds more traffic as people evacuate from Lake Charles, La., as Hurricane Delta approaches on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Delta is expected to make landfall late Friday. (Chris Granger /The Advocate via AP) Credit: PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER Credit: PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER