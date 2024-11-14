Louisiana asks court to block part of ruling against Ten Commandments in classrooms

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for the state of Louisiana asked a federal appeals court Wednesday to immediately block a judge's ruling ordering education officials to tell all local districts that a law requiring schools to post the Ten Commandments in classrooms is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles in Baton Rouge declared the law "unconstitutional on its face" in a lengthy decision Tuesday and ordered education officials to notify the state's 72 local school boards of that fact.

The state plans to appeal the entirety of deGravelles’ order, but the emergency appeal at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is aimed at just one aspect of it. State attorneys say the judge overstepped his authority when he ordered that all local school boards be notified of his finding because only five districts are named as defendants in a legal challenge to the law.