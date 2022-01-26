Los Angeles to hold vote on phaseout of oil drilling

The measure would shut down oil and gas fields in the city after a decade of complaints from residents about negative health impacts such as nosebleeds, wheezing and coughing that they blamed on air pollution from the sites. Activists say that Blacks and Latinos are the city residents most affected by pollution from the sites.

If the proposal passes, Los Angeles would become the third government entity in the county to approve a ban and phaseout of oil and gas. Culver City and unincorporated parts of Los Angeles County have taken similar steps.