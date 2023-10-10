2 Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in critical condition after fire in mobile gun range trailer

Two veteran Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were seriously hurt when a fire broke out inside a trailer serving as a mobile shooting range north of Los Angeles

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By STEFANIE DAZIO – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two veteran Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were seriously hurt Tuesday when a fire broke out inside a trailer serving as a mobile shooting range north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The deputies were listed in critical but stable condition after being burned in the 53-foot (16-meter) trailer, prompting Sheriff Robert Luna to close other mobile ranges county-wide as investigators look into what caused the blaze.

“We need to know why it happened and get to the bottom of it so we prevent it from happening again," Luna said during a news conference at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where the deputies were hospitalized.

Luna did not immediately release the names of the deputies. He said one has been with the department for 21 years and the other has 17 years of service.

Crews fought the fire for more than four hours, beginning around 9:30 a.m., and expected to extinguish it Tuesday afternoon. They were challenged by live ammunition still inside the trailer that posed “extreme danger,” Luna said.

The shooting range is located on a sprawling campus in Castaic, a community roughly 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The campus also houses the Pitchess Detention Center, a county jail that was placed on lockdown as a precaution. No incarcerated people were threatened by the flames, the sheriff said.

The trailer had two “firing lanes” inside and one of the deputies was participating in firearms qualification, which the department requires deputies to do once a quarter, Luna said.

Initial reports said four deputies were injured, though Luna later confirmed only two deputies were hurt.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Gwinnett rec board member resigns over ‘Promised Land’ project8h ago

14-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Lithonia shooting that killed teen
5h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution witness list grows in Trump Fulton election case
43m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
3h ago

Atlanta police chief fires officer after church deacon dies during arrest
35m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Fraud trial: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later...
8m ago
Star witness Caroline Ellison says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hoped to be US president...
10m ago
More presumed human remains recovered from submersible that imploded, killing 5, Coast...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
4h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
4h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top