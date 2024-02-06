Nation & World News

Los Angeles records nearly 400 mudslides during storm that has drenched Southern California

Los Angeles officials says crews had responded to nearly 400 mudslides and that seven buildings had been deemed uninhabitable since an atmospheric river-fueled storm moved into the region over the weekend
By JOHN ANTCZAK and JULIE WATSON – Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the wettest storms in Southern California history unleashed nearly 400 mudslides in the Los Angeles area after dumping more than half the amount of rainfall the city typically gets in a season in just two days, and officials warned Tuesday that the threat was not over yet.

The storm continued to pose new hazards, with the National Weather Service issuing a rare tornado warning for San Diego County. The warning was cancelled shortly after it was issued, with forecasters explaining that the storm no longer appeared capable of producing a twister even if it briefly turned some San Diego streets into rivers.

Officials expressed relief that the storm hadn't yet killed anyone or caused a major catastrophe in Los Angeles despite its size and intensity, though there were six deaths reported elsewhere, including one early Tuesday at the California-Mexico border when someone trying to enter the United States was swept up by a swollen Tijuana River channel, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass thanked residents for heeding calls to stay off the city's roads, and she urged people to continue doing so through the end of Tuesday, when the rain was expected to stop.

“Los Angeles can handle very big challenges. And if we stick together, we will come out so far ahead,” she said.

The slow-moving storm that blew into the city on Sunday and then parked itself could still produce fierce downpours of up to an inch (roughly 2.5 centimeters) of rain in an hour, the weather service said. That could be particularly precarious since the soil is already saturated after back-to-back atmospheric rivers walloped California in less than a week.

Crews have responded to 383 mudslides, and seven buildings have been deemed uninhabitable, officials said. Another 10 buildings were yellow-tagged, meaning residents could go back to get their belongings but could not stay there because of the damage.

Bass said the city does not yet have the total number of homes that were damaged by the storm and noted the city’s emergency shelters were full.

Dion Peronneau was trying to get her artwork and books out of her home, which was smashed into by a mudslide.

“Eight feet of mud is pressed up against my window that is no longer there,” she said. “They put up boards to make sure no more mud can come in.”

Despite the damage, she said she was grateful that no one was hurt when the mud knocked her sliding glass doors off their frame and came pouring into her home, where she's lived for 25 years.

The California Highway Patrol said a 69-year-old man died Monday after his truck went down an embankment and filled with water in Yucapia, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. Another accident in nearby Fontana killed a 23-year-old man after the car he was in crashed into a tow truck in the rain, the agency stated.

Three people were killed in Northern California after the storm came ashore over the weekend with strong winds that toppled trees.

Most of Southern California remained under flood watches, and the weather service warned people to remain on high alert, as swollen and fast-moving creeks and rivers increase the risks of drowning and the need for swift-water rescues.

“This has truly been a historic storm for Los Angeles,” Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Los Angeles-area bureau told reporters, noting that the city had just recorded its third-wettest two-day stretch since recordkeeping began in the 1870s.

Between six and 12 inches of rain has fallen over the city and saturated the ground, which can increase the risk of landslides long after a storm passes, officials said.

An evacuation order remained in place for some residents in a Los Angeles canyon area that was scarred by a 2022 fire. Scarring from fires contributed to a tragic 2018 mudslide in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, that destroyed 130 homes and killed 23 people, making it one of the deadliest in California history.

Crews rescued people from swift-moving water in various parts of Southern California, including 16 people and five cats in Los Angeles County alone, authorities said. About an hour’s drive east of Los Angeles, two homeless people were rescued Monday after spending the night on a small island in the Santa Ana River in San Bernardino, and three others were helped after they climbed into a tree above raging floodwaters that submerged their vehicle.

Authorities also reported several spills of raw sewage into the Pacific and closed affected Los Angeles area beaches.

Near the Hollywood Hills dotted with multimillion-dollar homes, floodwaters carried mud, rocks and household objects downhill through Studio City, officials said. Sixteen people were evacuated and several homes were severely damaged.

Downtown Los Angeles received nearly 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain by Monday night, which was nearly half the yearly average of 14.25 inches (36 centimeters).

Weather service forecaster Bob Oravec said some areas may not see clear skies until Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for most of coastal Southern California, and on Monday, President Joe Biden promised federal help. El Nino is expected to bring additional storms to California this year caused by the temporary warming of parts of the Pacific that changes weather worldwide.

Watson reported from San Diego. Associated Press journalists Stefanie Dazio and Damian Dovarganes contributed to this report.

Prentice Sinclair Smith a friend of home owner Dion Peronneau says she was awoken by the sound of cracking around 4 a.m. early morning Monday, as mudflow forced its way into her home in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A mudslide scarred hillside is shown in the backyard of a home, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The mudslide occurred early Monday morning, Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Home owner Dion Peronneau recounts, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, how she was awoken by the sound of cracking around 4 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 5, as a mudflow forced its way into her home early in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Mud and debris as seen in the backyard of the home of Dion Peronneau, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. Peronneau said she was awoken by the sound of cracking around 4 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 5, as the mudflow forced its way into her home. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Roots of trees are revealed as mudflow forced its way down a hill into a home early Monday morning in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. One of the wettest storms in Southern California history unleashed more than 300 mudslides in the Los Angeles area after dumping more than half of the city's seasonal rainfall in just two days, and officials warned Tuesday that the threat hadn't passed yet. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A first responder helps a resident evacuate from a neighborhood after a mudslide, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A storm of historic proportions unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, endangering the city's large homeless population, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes and knocking out power for more than a million people in California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

An SUV sits buried by a mudslide, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A storm of historic proportions unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, endangering the city's large homeless population, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes and knocking out power for more than a million people in California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow covers a number of tables at the resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif., Tuesday Feb. 6, 2024. The resort has received three feet of new snow over the last week, with some of the heaviest periods of snowfall occurring last night. (Big Bear Mountain Resort via AP)

In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, people are surrounded by snow while riding a lift in Big Bear Lake, Calif., Tuesday Feb. 6, 2024. The resort has received three feet of new snow over the last week, with some of the heaviest periods of snowfall occurring last night. (Big Bear Mountain Resort via AP)

In this photo provided by the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, a truck is covered in snow in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Hudson Henry/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP)

In this photo provided by the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, snowboarders negotiate a downhill in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Andrew Miller/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP)

An SUV towing a trailer lies in the rocks on the bank of Cajon Creek near Devore, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, after it was swept away in the floodwaters the night before. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

Jeffrey Raines clears debris from a mudslide at his parent's home during a rainstorm, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers took aim at Southern California, unleashing mudslides, flooding roadways and knocking out power as the soggy state braced for another day of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Mud and debris is strewn on Fryman Rd. during a rain storm, Monday Feb. 5, 2024, in Studio City Calif. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers took aim at Southern California, unleashing mudslides, flooding roadways and knocking out power as the soggy state braced for another day of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A car is damaged by debris from a storm Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Studio City, Calif. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers took aim at Southern California, unleashing mudslides, flooding roadways and knocking out power as the soggy state braced for another day of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Storm damage from mud, rock and debris flows along Lockridge Road in Studio City, Calif., has caused major damage to vehicles and houses in the area on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers took aim at Southern California, unleashing mudslides, flooding roadways and knocking out power as the soggy state braced for another day of heavy rains. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Prentice Sinclair Smith a friend of home owner Dion Peronneau says she was awoken by the sound of cracking around 4 a.m. early morning Monday Feb. 5, as mudflow forced its way into her home in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

People walk in the rain as a storm moves through with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background near Sausalito, Calif., Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. In Northern California, the storm inundated streets and brought down trees and electrical lines Sunday throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, where winds topped 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

A man walks his dog on the edge of the Los Angeles River, carrying stormwater downstream Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers battered California, flooding roadways and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands and prompting a rare warning for hurricane-force winds as the state braced for what could be days of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

