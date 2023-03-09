Los Angeles police ID gunman in shooting of 3 officers

“Although we believe they will recover physically, each of these officers will live with the memory of almost losing their lives at the hands of a wanted fugitive in a hail of gunfire," the board wrote. "What occurred last night to these Metropolitan Division K-9 officers happens all too often to law enforcement officers and is a stark reminder of the inherent danger every officer faces when they put on their uniform each day.”

Magana was released to parole supervision in April 2022 after completing about two years of a five-year sentence for the Los Angeles County robbery conviction, according to the California prisons department. He was released early because he received credits under good conduct and program participation guidelines.

He had previously been convicted of possession of ammunition by a former felon and possession of a firearm by a felon in separate cases, the corrections agency said.

It was not immediately clear why the LAPD officers were looking for Magana on Wednesday. Additional details were not released.

"The LAPD sincerely appreciates the enormous outpouring of care and concern from the community, elected leaders, and our public safety partners," the department said Thursday on Twitter. "We will provide further information at the appropriate time, as this is still an ongoing investigation."

On Wednesday, LAPD officers were looking for a parolee at large, later identified as Magana, around 4 p.m. But when they found him, he was barricaded in a shed and refused to obey commands to surrender, the department said. Attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, police said.

K-9 officers were called in to help, and the officers used what police described as a gas “chemical agent” in another effort to force Magana to surrender.

“Unfortunately, that suspect responded to that chemical agent by opening the shed and opening fire on the officers,” hitting three of them, Los Angeles Police Cmdr. Stacy Spell said during a news conference Wednesday.

SWAT robots were sent in to keep an eye on the suspect, and one fired gas into the shed.

The situation ended shortly before 9 p.m. Police later said the suspect was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

