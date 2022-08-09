ajc logo
X

Los Angeles OKs sweeping ban on homeless camps near schools

FILE - Homeless encampments block the street on an overpass of the Hollywood freeway in Los Angeles, in July 7, 2021. The Los Angeles City Council has voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. The council voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 to broaden an existing ban on sleeping or camping near the facilities. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Homeless encampments block the street on an overpass of the Hollywood freeway in Los Angeles, in July 7, 2021. The Los Angeles City Council has voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. The council voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 to broaden an existing ban on sleeping or camping near the facilities. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

National & World News
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Los Angeles City Council has voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homeless encampments that have proliferated in nearly every neighborhood of Los Angeles will no longer be allowed within 500 feet (152 meters) of schools and day care centers under a sweeping ban approved Tuesday during a City Council meeting disrupted by protesters who said the law criminalizes homelessness.

The council voted 11-3 to broadly expand an existing prohibition on sitting, sleeping or camping that previously only applied to schools and day cares specified by the council.

The meeting was recessed before the vote when dozens of demonstrators shouted their opposition to the measure and police officers cleared the council chamber. One person was arrested, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez said.

Protesters also gathered outside City Hall, chanting “Abolish 41.18," a reference to the law prohibiting encampments on freeway overpasses, around railroad tracks, near loading docks, at libraries and other locations.

The final vote, which applies to the city's public and private schools, came after two previous votes, including one last week that was also interrupted by a raucous protest.

Los Angeles is among many cities struggling to deal with a surge in homelessness and large encampments scattered along sidewalks that have sparked public outcry.

Supporters of the blanket ban said homeless camps pose health and safety threats to schoolchildren, especially because of the disruptive presence of people with drug addictions or mental illness.

“This is something to protect kids in our city,” Councilmember Paul Koretz said before voting for the measure. He said “asking folks in an encampment to move a couple hundred feet” should be be an easy decision if it means children have a safer walk to and from school.

About 750 public school sites are within Los Angeles and nearly 1,000 commercial day care businesses are registered with the city. The new public school year starts next Monday.

Opponents of the ban, including homeless advocates, said it would further criminalize homelessness and waste resources better spent on outreach and connecting people in need to services.

Homeless residents are far more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators, the nonprofit People Assisting The Homeless, or PATH, said in a statement opposing the measure.

“Enforcement of anti-camping ordinances, then, only displaces people and makes it harder for trained outreach staff to establish trust again. Residents of cleared encampments, unless connected to stable permanent housing through a trauma-informed case management process, often return to unsheltered homelessness,” PATH said in a statement.

The measure must be signed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti before it takes effect and his office didn’t immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

The ban comes as several hotels are set to end their involvement in the state’s Project Roomkey, which paid the hotels to provide hundreds of rooms to unsheltered people.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this May 30, 2019 file photo, tents housing homeless line a street in downtown Los Angeles.The Los Angeles City Council has voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. The council voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to broaden an existing ban on sleeping or camping near the facilities. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Credit: Richard Vogel

FILE - In this May 30, 2019 file photo, tents housing homeless line a street in downtown Los Angeles.The Los Angeles City Council has voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. The council voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to broaden an existing ban on sleeping or camping near the facilities. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Credit: Richard Vogel

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this May 30, 2019 file photo, tents housing homeless line a street in downtown Los Angeles.The Los Angeles City Council has voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. The council voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to broaden an existing ban on sleeping or camping near the facilities. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Credit: Richard Vogel

Credit: Richard Vogel

Editors' Picks
Fulton judge orders Giuliani to testify before grand jury next week4h ago
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
Georgia regents approve $68.5 million renovation to Sanford Stadium
3h ago
Mother of 4-year-old shot in car on I-85 now faces 2nd-degree murder charge
1h ago
Mother of 4-year-old shot in car on I-85 now faces 2nd-degree murder charge
1h ago
The Jolt: Trump’s Georgia allies slam FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search
11h ago
The Latest
Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash
6m ago
Goodell: NFL appeal of Watson suspension 'right thing to do'
7m ago
Lutheran bishop issues public apology to Latino congregation
10m ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top