Los Angeles nun to plead guilty to $835,000 school theft

Kreuper could face up to 40 years in federal prison.

A statement from her attorneys said that Kreuper was “very remorseful for what happened" and had been cooperating with law enforcement and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Kreuper became a nun at 18, said the statement, reported by KNX-AM radio.

“Unfortunately, later in her life she has been suffering from a mental illness that clouded her judgment and caused her to do something that she otherwise would not have done," the statement said. “She is very sorry for any harm she has caused."

This story has been corrected to say that Mary Margaret Kreuper is a retired principal but is still a nun