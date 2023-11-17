Los Angeles freeway closed after fire will reopen by Tuesday, ahead of schedule, governor says

Repairs to an elevated Los Angeles freeway closed because of an arson fire are moving faster than expected and all lanes are scheduled to reopen by next Tuesday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Repairs to an elevated Los Angeles freeway closed because of an arson fire are moving faster than expected and all lanes are scheduled to reopen by next Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

Earlier this week officials said it could take crews between three and five weeks to shore up the mile-long stretch of Interstate 10 near downtown after the blaze last Saturday burned about 100 support columns.

“The bridge structure itself seems to be in better shape than we anticipated," Newsom said during an evening news conference. “One thing we can guarantee you is we will be open, five lanes in both directions, at the latest Tuesday of next week.”

More than 250 people were working around the clock to make the repairs, he said.

“This is a good day in Los Angeles,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said.

The fire that spread quickly over 8 acres (3 hectares) was fed by pallets, cars, construction materials, hand sanitizer and other items being stored under the freeway in an industrial neighborhood. No injuries were reported, but at least 16 homeless people living in an encampment there were taken to shelters.

The arson investigation was ongoing, officials said. No arrests have been made and Newsom has said investigators are trying to determine if more than one person was involved.

An estimated 300,000 vehicles use the stretch of freeway daily, which runs east-west across the heart of the metropolis and connects with other major highways. The city has been urging people to avoid the area, take buses and trains, or work from home.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. wins National League MVP Award1h ago

Credit: Zachary Hansen

Metro Atlanta Chamber to young talent: This is ‘Where You Belong’
8h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mother, 7-month-old boy recovering following shooting at DeKalb home
4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

NEW REACTION
Atlanta will host 2025 MLB All-Star game
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

NEW REACTION
Atlanta will host 2025 MLB All-Star game
8h ago

Credit: AP

Judge orders protection of some evidence in Trump election case
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Texas man executed for 2001 killing of 5-year-old girl abducted from a store
10m ago
China's Xi is courting Indo-Pacific leaders in a flurry of talks at a summit in San...
10m ago
Bengals QB Joe Burrow leaves game against Ravens in 2nd quarter with wrist injury
35m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Holiday Tree Lightings, Georgia Festival...
12h ago
Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top