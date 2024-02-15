Los Angeles firefighters injured in explosion of pressurized cylinders aboard truck

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seven Los Angeles firefighters were injured, two critically, when an explosion occurred as they responded early Thursday to a truck with pressurized cylinders that were on fire, authorities said.

The explosion occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the Wilmington area, fire department spokesman Nicholas Prange said in an interview.

Six firefighters were taken to a hospital, he said. A total of 10 firefighters had been dispatched to the incident.