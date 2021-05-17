Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

Pujols, who began his career with 11 prolific seasons in St. Louis, has 667 career homers, and he is 13th in big league history with 3,253 hits. The most prolific hitter of his generation batted .198 with five homers and 12 RBIs this year while playing in 24 of the Angels’ 29 games, and he is in a 7-for-43 slump since April 20.

The Dodgers are a perennial powerhouse, but they began Monday with a whopping 13 players on their injured list after losing World Series MVP shortstop Corey Seager over the weekend to a broken hand. Their recent lineups have featured more prospects and borderline major league players than the stars expected to lead one of the majors' most successful teams.

With former NL MVP Cody Bellinger still sidelined by a hairline leg fracture, Pujols could play first base to fill in for Max Muncy, who occasionally moves to third base to give a day off to Justin Turner. Muncy can even play second base, which will be fluid for at least four weeks with Gavin Lux moving to shortstop while Seager heals.

Pujols has made only 41 career plate appearances as a pinch-hitter, but the Dodgers must be hoping he will provide a threat in spot situations as well. And the right-handed-hitting Pujols conceivably could help the Dodgers to hit left-handed pitching, an area in which their lineup is below the major league average.

The Dodgers have been successful in recent seasons in getting contributions from several major league elder statesmen near the close of their careers, including Chase Utley and David Freese. Pujols' leadership and example have been praised by Mike Trout and other key Angels, even while his overall offensive numbers dipped to below-average levels.

Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols.

