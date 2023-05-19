Los Angeles Dodgers remove gay 'nun' group from Pride Night

"We use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit," according to the group's website.

Opponents, however, urged the Dodgers to retract their decision to honor the group on the grounds that it mocks the Catholic faith.

In a letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said the sisters dress in "lewd imitation" of nuns.

“Do you believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers are being ‘inclusive and welcoming to everyone’ by giving an award to a group of gay and transgender drag performers that intentionally mocks and degrades Christians—and not only Christians, but nuns, who devote their lives to serving others?” the Florida Republican wrote.

On Thursday, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said the group wasn't anti-Catholic, and its members were offended and outraged by the Dodgers' decision.

“The Dodgers capitulated in response to hateful and misleading information from people outside their community,” the group said.

