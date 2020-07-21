Los Angeles County approves anti-racist policy agenda

On a separate motion, the supervisors voted 4 to 1 to put a measure on the November ballot that would require at least 10% of the county’s general fund go toward social service and racial justice programs.

The measure would ask voters to approve the reallocation via a change to the county charter. Money would be redirected to areas including job training, mental health services and affordable housing.

Additionally, the supervisors approved a spending plan for $1.22 billion in federal and state coronavirus relief funds.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the money would be used to “provide essential services, expand testing, contract tracing and meet tangible needs for working families and small businesses who are struggling and increasingly bearing the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.″

A chunk of the federal funds will go toward a three-year, $800 million plan to house 15,000 homeless people in Los Angeles County who are considered most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The plan provides various housing measures, including rental subsidies, through next June, along with various services. Over the next two years, efforts would be made to move people into permanent housing.