Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Lori Vallow Daybell convicted in Arizona of conspiring to kill her estranged husband in 2019

An Arizona jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiring to murder her estranged husband
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
By JACQUES BILLEAUD – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiring to murder her estranged husband, meaning the mother with doomsday religious beliefs faces another life sentence after she was already convicted in Idaho in the killings of her two youngest children and a romantic rival.

Prosecutors said she conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, in the July 2019 shooting death of Charles Vallow at her home in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler.

She was trying to collect money from his life insurance policy, prosecutors said, and planned to marry her then-boyfriend Chad Daybell, an Idaho author who wrote several religious novels about prophecies and the end of the world.

Jurors deliberated for a total of three hours over two days. Vallow Daybell, who isn’t an attorney but chose to defend herself at trial, sat mostly still as the verdict was read but glanced occasionally at jurors as they were asked to confirm they found her guilty on the single charge.

One of the jurors, Victoria Lewis, told reporters outside the courthouse that Vallow Daybell didn't do herself any favors by choosing to represent herself.

“Many days she was just smiling and laughing and didn't seem to take anything very seriously,” Lewis said.

Vallow Daybell told the jury that during the encounter inside the house, Vallow chased her with a bat, and her brother shot him in self-defense after she left the house.

Cox, who also claimed he acted in self-defense, died five months later from what medical examiners said was a blood clot in his lungs.

The trial marked the first of two criminal trials in Arizona for Vallow Daybell. She is scheduled to go on trial again in early June on a charge of conspiring to murder Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Vallow Daybell’s niece. Boudreaux survived the attempt.

Vallow Daybell will be sentenced in Vallow's death after her second trial. She is already serving three life sentences in the Idaho case.

Last week at the Arizona trial, Adam Cox, another brother of Vallow Daybell, testified on behalf of the prosecution, telling jurors that he had no doubt that his siblings were behind Vallow’s death.

Adam Cox said the killing happened just before he and Vallow were planning an intervention to bring his sister back into the mainstream of their shared faith in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He testified that before Vallow’s death, his sister had told people her husband was no longer living and that a zombie was living inside his body.

Four months before he died, Vallow filed for divorce from Vallow Daybell, saying she had become infatuated with near-death experiences and had claimed to have lived numerous lives on other planets. He alleged she threatened to ruin him financially and kill him. He sought a voluntary mental health evaluation of his wife.

Lori Vallow Daybell's uncle Rex Conner leaves Maricopa County Courthouse after attending the murder trial of Vallow Daybell, who is charged with conspiring to murder her estranged husband, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colby Ryan leaves Maricopa County Superior Court for the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, his mother, who is charged with conspiring to murder her estranged husband, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colby Ryan leaves Maricopa County Superior Court for the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, his mother, who is charged with conspiring to murder her estranged husband, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Maricopa County Superior Court building shown, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Phoenix, where the Arizona murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell who's charged with conspiring to murder her estranged husband, is being held. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The assembled media are set up for live shots in front of Maricopa County Courthouse where the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is charged with conspiring to murder her estranged husband, is being held Monday, April 21, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lori Vallow Daybell's uncle Rex Conner stands outside of Maricopa County Courthouse as he attends the Arizona murder trial of Vallow Daybell, who's charged with conspiring to murder her estranged husband, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colby Ryan arrives at Maricopa County Superior Court for the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, his mother, who's charged with conspiring to murder her estranged husband, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The complicated family of Lori Vallow Daybell, on trial for conspiracy to kill her estranged fourth husband. (AP Digital Embed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

Credit: AP

Jury begins deliberating in Lori Vallow Daybell's trial on charge she conspired to kill her husband

Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

Life sentence for Gwinnett father who killed 9-week-old daughter in 2019

1h ago

The Latest

FILE - U.S. Center for SafeSport CEO Ju'Riese Colón testifies during The Commission on the State of U.S. Olympics and Paralympics hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 3Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

US Center for SafeSport fires CEO Ju'Riese Colón, the latest sign of crisis for the Olympic watchdog

10m ago

Jury convicts a California judge of second-degree murder in his wife’s shooting death

11m ago

Musk says he'll spend less time in Washington and more time running Tesla after its profit plunges

16m ago

Featured

A drone image of the R.M. Clayton Water Reclamation Center taken by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper on May 7, 2024.

Credit: SPECIAL

Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills

Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.

Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead

Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”

Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season

NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.