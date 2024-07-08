Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Fatal 5-vehicle wreck still holding up I-285 W in Dunwoody
Nation & World News

Lorenzo Musetti makes adjustments to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

Lorenzo Musetti just needed a little time to adjust
Lorenzo Musetti of Italy celebrates after defeating Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France in their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy celebrates after defeating Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France in their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
By KEN MAGUIRE – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Lorenzo Musetti just needed a little time to adjust.

To life and to 6-foot-8 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's serve.

Musetti advanced to the first Grand Slam quarterfinals of his career on Monday at Wimbledon by beating the 21-year-old Frenchman 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

The No. 25-seeded Musetti dropped to the grass when Mpetshi Perricard sent a forehand long to end a 30-stroke rally and the match. His back to the ground, the 22-year-old Italian's chest heaved.

After an up-and-down season, Musetti is on quite a roll a the All England Club. He became a father in March.

“It’s been almost a year, really challenging with a lot of new experiences with the pregnancy of my girlfriend, and becoming a father. A lot of things happened and changed,” Musetti said in an on-court interview.

“I needed more time to find a balance on everything.”

He needed a set to find a balance on the hard-serving Mpetshi Perricard, who amassed 105 aces in three victories to reach the fourth round. Monday was his birthday.

Musetti converted five of 15 break point opportunities.

“Such a big day for me. I'm really happy and proud of this win against a really tough opponent. I struggled a little bit at the beginning — huge serve,” he said. “You can imagine how tough it is to return on that. I'm a little bit shaking still.”

Musetti will next face either No. 4 Alexander Zverev or No. 13 Taylor Fritz.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy falls to the ground as he celebrates after defeating Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France in their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy plays a backhand return to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy is congratulated by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, right, of France following their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy celebrates after defeating Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France in their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson on Monday? Expect crowds2h ago

Credit: TNS

Hurricane Beryl disrupts Texas flights. How that’s impacting Atlanta so far
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta firm shifts thinking on security deposits

Credit: Dean Hesse

For 40 years, a little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world

Credit: Dean Hesse

For 40 years, a little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Scorching heat, high humidity with more storms
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden tells Hill Democrats he 'declines' to step aside and says it's time for party drama...
6m ago
Dozens are killed as Russia bombards Ukraine. Among the buildings hit was a Kyiv...
8m ago
Bloomberg Philanthropies gifting $1 billion to medical school, others at John Hopkins...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Biden faces a volatile stretch as the first lady heads to Georgia
Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back