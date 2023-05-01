Lordstown warns it may fail as investor Foxconn gets jumpy

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., based in Lordstown, Ohio, tumbled 28% in midday trading on Monday, to 13 cents each. Shares traded for as much as $29 in 2020.

Lordstown said it's notified Foxconn that, among other things, it believes the breach allegations are without merit and that the terms of the investment agreement don't allow Foxconn to end the deal following the initial closing.

The companies are in talks, but Lordstown said Foxconn has refused to withdraw its termination notice and that it's evaluating its legal and financial options in case a resolution isn't reached.

In November Lordstown had announced that it had received approval to ship the first batch of its first model, the Endurance pickup.

The trucks were built in an old General Motors small-car assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland, that was purchased in 2021 by Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics maker.