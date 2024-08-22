Nation & World News

Lord's, the home of cricket, will host a women's test match for the first time in 2026

LONDON (AP) — Lord’s will stage a women’s test match for the first time when England hosts India at the home of cricket in 2026.

The storied London venue has hosted England Women's games in the limited-overs formats in each of the last three seasons but never a test match.

It has yet to be announced whether the test will be a four or five-day match.

“Young girls playing up and down the country can now aspire to play test match cricket at the home of cricket," said former England player Claire Taylor, chair of the Marylebone Cricket Club's cricket committee. “It is a clear demonstration that cricket is a game for all.”

Richard Gould, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, said it will be a "truly special occasion, and one of real significance for the game.”

