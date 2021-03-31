Looie Lookout: Police seek to recover minor league mascot

The Chattanooga Lookouts told authorities that the costume of its mascot Looie was stolen from an office at AT&T Field on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Chattanooga police. The Lookouts said hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment were also stolen."

Looie’s head looks like a big red baseball cap, with a black brim for a nose. Police are asking the public for any tips on the costume’s whereabouts, saying callers can remain anonymous. Anyone with tips can call (423) 698-2525.