Longtime Southwest CEO will step down next year

During the pandemic, when air travel dropped to levels not seen during the jet era, Jordan played a key part in shaping programs to encourage employees to take voluntary leave or buyouts as Southwest took emergency measures to slash costs.

The Dallas carrier has had only a few CEOs in its 50-year history. It was led for many years by Herb Kelleher, a colorful, chain-smoking lawyer who helped create the airline 50 years ago against fierce opposition from existing carriers. Kelleher stepped down in March 2001, but his successor, Jim Parker, had a tense relationship with labor groups at the heavily unionized airline, and was replaced by Kelly in 2004.

Kelly, who grew up in Texas received his accounting degree from the University of Texas, joined Southwest as controller and held several other financial positions, including chief financial officer.

As CEO, Kelly engineered the $1.4 billion acquisition of AirTran Airways, which eliminated a rival low-cost carrier. With Kelleher and Kelly both playing a role, Southwest won congressional approval to repeal restrictions on its operation in Dallas.

Kelly extended the airline's string of profitable years to 47, until it ended last year as the pandemic devastated air travel. Kelly likes to cite the airline’s claim to have never laid off an employee in its 50-year history.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. fell 1% Wednesday with almost all major airlines in retreat in early trading.