X

Longtime New Yorker cartoonist Edward Koren dies

National & World News
2 hours ago
Edward Koren, a longtime cartoonist for The New Yorker magazine, known for his hairy, huminoid creatures, has died

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Edward Koren, a longtime cartoonist for The New Yorker magazine, known for his hairy, huminoid creatures, has died. He was 87.

Koren died of lung cancer on Friday in Brookfield, Vermont, according to his wife, Curtis Koren.

He created more than 1,000 cartoons of the long-snouted creatures for The New Yorker, including covers, since the 1960s. He also wrote and illustrated books and served as Vermont’s second cartoonist laureate for three years. Koren said he never ran out of material, often writing down what he heard people say as fodder for his art.

“What captures my attention is all the human theater around me. I can never quite believe my luck in stumbling upon riveting mini-dramas taking place within earshot (and eyeshot), a comedy of manners that seems inexhaustible,” he wrote about his exhibition at Columbia University in 2010.

Koren, who was born in New York City, moved full time to Vermont more than 30 years ago to the tiny village of Brookfield, where he served as a volunteer firefighter.

His most recent book, “Koren In the Wild,” published in 2018, features cartoons spanning about 40 years, poking fun at country and city dwellers.

“I love how he skates right on the edge. He shows us how ridiculous and how precious we can all be without at all offending anybody,” Karen Mittelman, then executive director of the Vermont Arts Council, said at the time.

Koren told The Associated Press that he was fond of a quotation by Lily Tomlin that basically says no matter how cynical you get, it’s impossible to keep up.

“And I can’t keep up,” he said in 2018. “There’s always something where your jaw drops.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Suspended appeals judge says reprimand should be his toughest punishment2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s defunct campaign spent $1 million this year
6h ago

Credit: RODNEY

Educator Ron Clark holds massive ‘Survivor’ shindig at his academy
6h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves face Round 2 versus the touted Padres
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves face Round 2 versus the touted Padres
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Is Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential NFL bust?
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Calling the IRS? Hold times are way down this tax season
7m ago
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with a big 'if'
11m ago
Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day; civilian deaths reach 97
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Deadly Alabama shooting underscores grim link between guns, youths in America
1h ago
High school football player among 4 killed in Alabama shooting
3h ago
Updated: GHSA takes aim at recruiting of middle school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top