Longtime Lionel Messi teammate Jordi Alba says he's staying with Inter Miami through 2027

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been teammates for 12 seasons. If that's going to continue after this year, it'll evidently mean they're both staying with Inter Miami.

Alba has signed a contract extension with Inter Miami, one that has him committed to be with the Major League Soccer club through the end of the 2027 season. He played alongside Messi for nine seasons with Barcelona and they're in their third season together with Inter Miami — both arriving during the team's 2023 campaign.

Messi has an option for next season — when Inter Miami plans to move into its new, long-awaited stadium near Miami International Airport — and the sides have been working on a deal for some time, but no official commitment has been announced yet.