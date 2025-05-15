Breaking: Georgia man charged with murder in deaths of three women, 2-year-old girl
Longtime Lionel Messi teammate Jordi Alba says he's staying with Inter Miami through 2027

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been teammates for 12 seasons
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with defender Jordi Alba after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Minnesota United, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with defender Jordi Alba after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Minnesota United, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been teammates for 12 seasons. If that's going to continue after this year, it'll evidently mean they're both staying with Inter Miami.

Alba has signed a contract extension with Inter Miami, one that has him committed to be with the Major League Soccer club through the end of the 2027 season. He played alongside Messi for nine seasons with Barcelona and they're in their third season together with Inter Miami — both arriving during the team's 2023 campaign.

Messi has an option for next season — when Inter Miami plans to move into its new, long-awaited stadium near Miami International Airport — and the sides have been working on a deal for some time, but no official commitment has been announced yet.

“I’m happy to renew my contract because I have the desire to continue competing, and because of how I feel at the club, with the affection I receive from fans at every match. I’ve been very comfortable these past two years at the club, and I feel very loved by all the fans,” Alba said. “We have that desire to continue competing, to continue winning, and, hopefully, win as many titles as possible.”

Alba, a left back, had five goals and 15 assists while earning an All-Star selection during the MLS season a year ago, including playoffs. He helped Inter Miami win the Supporters’ Shield and break the MLS single-season points record by a team.

The 36-year-old Alba came to Inter Miami not long after Messi announced he was headed there in June 2023. Messi's arrival led to Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Alba — all teammates in Barcelona — joining MLS.

Alba helped Barcelona win six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League in 2015.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba applauds to fans after a CONCACAF Champions Cup second-leg semifinal soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba, right, celebrates with forward Luis Suárez (9) after scoring a goal during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup second-leg semifinal soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi, center, moves the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

